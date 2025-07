New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases On Tuesday, July 22

Here’s a look at what’s new in movie and TV releases for the week of July 22, 2025. Let’s start off with Final Destination: Bloodlines arriving in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Universal Pictures’ The Last Voyage of the Demeter has been repackaged in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Shout! Factory. Also from Universal, Serenity celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a release in a Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital Steelbook.

In the animation genre, DreamWorks’ Madagascar (2005) has been remastered in 4k in a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital combo edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

From television, Knight Rider: The Complete Series has been remastered in 4k in a 21-disc box set from Universal Studios with all 90 episodes from 4 seasons. And, we’re hoping Bewitched: The Complete Series finally arrives in a complete HD Blu-ray collection from Mill Creek after a year’s long delay.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, July 22, 2025

4k Blu-ray

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Cobra (1986) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon Convoy (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Danger: Diabolik (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Knight Rider: The Complete Series 21-disc box set Amazon HOT!

21-disc box set Amazon Little Buddha (1993) Arrow Video Amazon HOT!

Arrow Video Amazon Madagascar (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Serenity (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon Silent Scream (1979) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon Small Soldiers (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Paramount Amazon The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) 4k UHD/BD Amazon Exclusive NEW!

4k UHD/BD Amazon Exclusive The Stuff (1985) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

Arrow Video Amazon You Can Count On Me (2000) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!

HD Blu-ray

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Code Buy on Amazon

All We Imagine as Light (2024) Criterion Premieres Amazon NEW!

Criterion Premieres Amazon Ash (2025) RLJE Films Amazon NEW!

RLJE Films Amazon Bewitched: The Complete Series Mill Creek Amazon NEW!

Mill Creek Amazon Convoy (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Danger: Diabolik (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Fight or Flight (2025) Vertical Entertainment Amazon NEW!

Vertical Entertainment Amazon Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Madagascar (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Serenity (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon Small Soldiers (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Paramount Amazon The Beast To Die (1980) Radiance Amazon NEW!

Radiance Amazon The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) 4k UHD/BD Amazon Exclusive NEW!

4k UHD/BD Amazon Exclusive The Nightwatch Collection Limited Edition Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition Amazon Walking with Dinosaurs 6-Episodes (2025) BBC Amazon NEW!

6-Episodes (2025) BBC Amazon You Can Count On Me (2000) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!

Digital

Dangerous Animals (2025) Prime Video NEW!

Prime Video Materialists (2025) Prime Video – expected

