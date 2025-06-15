Home4k Blu-rayWatch These Movies At Home This Week! New Releases, Tuesday June 17
Watch These Movies At Home This Week! New Releases, Tuesday June 17

Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary 4k UHD SteelBook
Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD SteelBook
Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD SteelBook
DeepStar Six 4k UHD
Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Sabrina 4k UHD Kino Lorber
Midnight 1939 Blu-ray Criterion
Final Destination: Bloodlines digital poster

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975) celebrates its 50th Anniversary with two new disc/digital releases from Universal. The more collectible of the two is a limited edition SteelBook with the film on 4K Blu-ray and digital 4K UHD. We reviewed this movie extensively in 4K and rank it among the Best 4k Blu-rays Of All Time.

Also from Universal, the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies have been compiled in limited edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBooks. With Jurassic World: Rebirth premiering on July 2, it’s a great time to enjoy a ‘Jurassic’ marathon in 4K with HDR and Atmos.

If you’re a fan of the TV series Murder, She Wrote, Universal has compiled all episodes in a 32-disc Blu-ray set for the first time. Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series contains 12 seasons of the hit show that ran on CBS from 1984 – 1996.

And, the newest title in New Line Cinema’s ‘Final Destination’ franchise ‘Bloodlines’ arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR and Atmos. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the movie takes you back to the beginnings of Death’s twisted sense of justice.

See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers. And, stay tuned for next week when it’s the biggest 4k release date of the summer with over premiering as well as HD Blu-ray.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, June 17, 2025

Final Destination: Bloodlines digital poster
Final Destination: Bloodlines Prime Video

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Jurassic Park Trilogy SteelBook
Jurassic Park Trilogy SteelBook Buy on Amazon
  • DeepStar Six (1989) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Jaws (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Jaws (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 50th Anniv. Amazon NEW
  • Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW
  • Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW
  • Sabrina (1954) 4k UHD/BD w/alt. covers Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • The Way of the Gun (2000) 4k Lenticular SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
  • Thelonious Monk Straight, No Chaser (1988) Criterion Amazon NEW

Blu-ray

Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary 4k UHD SteelBook
Jaws (1975) 50th Anniv. SteelBook Buy on Amazon
  • DeepStar Six (1989) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Hong Kong (1941) Limited Edition 2,000 copies Eureka Ent. Amazon NEW
  • Jaws (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 50th Anniv. Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon HOT!
  • Jaws (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 50th Anniv. Amazon HOT!
  • Looney Tunes: Collector’s Vault Vol. 1 Warner Archive Amazon
  • Midnight (1939) Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Murder, She Wrote: The Complete Series Universal Amazon NEW
  • Rad: Collector’s Edition Mill Creek Amazon NEW
  • Sabrina (1954) 4k UHD/BD w/alt. covers Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

How To Stream Free Movies On YouTube In Higher Quality HD (1080p)
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

