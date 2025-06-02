Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief Celebrates 70 Years With A Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook 

To Catch A Thief (1955) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief (1955) is releasing in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with Digital Copy. The Limited Edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution celebrates the film’s 70th Anniversary this year, although the title premiered in 4k as part of the Paramount Presents series in 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, the To Catch A Thief is presented in widescreen at 3840 x 2160 resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and French.

Description: Cary Grant plays John Robie, reformed jewel thief who was once known as “The Cat,” in this suspenseful Alfred Hitchcock classic thriller. Robie is suspected of a new rash of gem thefts in the luxury hotels of the French Riviera, and he must set out to clear himself. Meeting pampered heiress Frances (Grace Kelly), he sees a chance to bait the mysterious thief with her mother’s (Jessie Royce Landis) fabulous jewels. His plan backfires, however, but France, who believes him guilty, proves her love by helping him escape. In a spine-tingling climax, the real criminal is exposed.