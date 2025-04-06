Mickey 17, 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, April 8

Here are the new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD release dates for April 8, 2025. Let’s start with Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson that arrives in Digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. On 4k Blu-ray movies this week include Some Like it Hot (1950) from Criterion Collection, Sorority House Massacre (1986) from Shout! Studios, and The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 4k UHD/BD from Arrow Video.

On Blu-ray Disc this week you can pick up Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers from Cruncyroll, Film Noir: The Dark Side Of Cinema XXV from Kino Lorber, Just Friends (2005) from the Warner Archive Collection, Revolver (2024) from Well Go USA, and Hardboiled: Three Pulp Thrillers by Alain Corneau from Radiance. See more new releases this week with links to purchase below.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, April 8, 2025

Digital

Mickey 17 (2025) Prime Video HOT!

4k Blu-ray

Some Like it Hot (1950) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon HOT!

Shout! Amazon The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon

HD Blu-ray

Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers – Complete Season Crunchyroll Amazon

Kino Lorber Amazon Good Bad Things (2024) Music Box Amazon

Music Box Amazon Hardboiled: Three Pulp Thrillers by Alain Corneau Radiance Amazon

Radiance Amazon Jade (2024) Well Go USA Amazon

Well Go USA Amazon Just Friends (2005) Warner Archive Collection Amazon

Warner Archive Collection Amazon Karmen Rider Trilogy Standard Edition Amazon

Standard Edition Amazon Revolver (2024) Well Go USA Amazon

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon See all new releases this week on Amazon

