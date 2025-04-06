Home4k Blu-rayMickey 17, 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, April 8
Mickey 17, 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, April 8

Here are the new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD release dates for April 8, 2025. Let’s start with Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson that arrives in Digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. On 4k Blu-ray movies this week include Some Like it Hot (1950) from Criterion Collection, Sorority House Massacre (1986) from Shout! Studios, and The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 4k UHD/BD from Arrow Video.

On Blu-ray Disc this week you can pick up Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers from Cruncyroll, Film Noir: The Dark Side Of Cinema XXV from Kino Lorber, Just Friends (2005) from the Warner Archive Collection, Revolver (2024) from Well Go USA, and Hardboiled: Three Pulp Thrillers by Alain Corneau from Radiance. See more new releases this week with links to purchase below.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, April 8, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

  • Some Like it Hot (1950) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon HOT!
  • Sorority House Massacre (1986) Shout! Amazon
  • The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon 

HD Blu-ray

  • Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers – Complete Season Crunchyroll Amazon
  • Film Noir: The Dark Side Of Cinema XXV Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Good Bad Things (2024) Music Box Amazon
  • Hardboiled: Three Pulp Thrillers by Alain Corneau Radiance Amazon 
  • Jade (2024) Well Go USA Amazon
  • Just Friends (2005) Warner Archive Collection Amazon
  • Karmen Rider Trilogy Standard Edition Amazon 
  • Revolver (2024) Well Go USA Amazon
  • See all new releases this week on Amazon 

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

