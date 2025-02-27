How To Watch Conclave Streaming, Digital, Blu-ray, & DVD

Conclave (2024) starring Ralph Fiennes Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

Focus Features’ Conclave has been nominated for a total of 8 Oscars at the 2025 Academy Awards. The nominations include Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

So where can you watch, stream, or download Conclave on TVs, PCs, and mobile devices?

Digital Rent/Purchase

Conclave first arrived in Digital formats including 4k UHD on November 25th and is available from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video. The film is priced $5.99 (Rent) or $19.99 (Purchase) from most services.

Streaming

Conclave is also now available to stream or download free from Peacock with a subscription. On Peacock, the film streams in 4k UHD.

Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray/DVD

On disc, Conclave arrived in Blu-ray and DVD formats on December 17, 2024, followed by a 2-disc 4k combo edition with copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital on Feb. 11, 2025. The disc editions are priced $25.19 (List: $30.99) on Blu-ray, $34.99 on 4k Blu-ray, and $17.96 (List: $29.99) on DVD on Amazon.

Conclave (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Conclave (2024) Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

Conclave (2024) DVD Amazon | Walmart

Conclave was directed by Edward Berger and stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow. The film premiered in US theaters on October 25, 2024.

Logline: When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.