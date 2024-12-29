The Last 4k & Blu-ray Releases Of 2024

The last day of the year doesn’t always fall on “New Release Tuesday,” but this year, December 31st will mark the last batch of 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases of 2024. So what’s hot this week? We can suggest a few Kino Lorber titles that present restored films on 4k Blu-ray and new Blu-ray editions including Hatari! (1962), Internal Affairs (1990), and Snake Eyes (1998).

On HD Blu-ray, you can pick up Black Eye (1974) from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Cherry 2000 (1987) from Kino Lorber, The Beast Within (1982) from Kino Cult, and The Spanish Main (1945) the Warner Archive Collection, just to name several. See more new releases below with links to Amazon and Walmart.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 31, 2024

4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.