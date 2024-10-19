Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, Borderlands & More 4k/2k Blu-ray Releases This Week

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital this week! 20th Century Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in several physical media editions including individual Deadpool and Wolverine SteelBooks that are already hard to find.

Last summer’s theatrical blockbuster Twisters arrives on disc for the first time including 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Universal. Borderlands hits stores on disc in several editions including Amazon and Walmart exclusive SteelBooks.

Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol. 5 continues Sony’s large boxed set series with All The King’s Men, On The Waterfront, A Man For All Seasons, Tootsie, The Age of Innocence, and Little Women all on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Also on 4k Blu-ray, The Sixth Sense (1999) and Signs (2002) both get their first 4k release in 2-disc Ultra HD editions with Digital Copies. Paramount has restored Ghost in 4k for release in the Paramount Presents limited edition label. Shout! Studios has remastered The Wolfman (2010) for a 2-disc Collector’s Edition.

The Hitcher (2007), The Intern (2015), and Vacation (2025) get new 4k releases from Warner Bros. And, Hellraiser films have been packaged in a Quartet of Torment “Pinhead Slipcase” 4-Disc Limited Edition from Arrow Video.

