Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray With New Bonus Features

Immaculate (2024)

Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD back in May, but the film will soon be available in 4k on Blu-ray Disc with Neon’s Ultra HD edition arriving on December 17, 2024.

New bonus features (not in 4k/HDR) that were not available on the Blu-ray release include Sydney Sweeney Reads The Bible, Sydney Sweeney Watches Immaculate With Real Pastors, interviews with Álvaro Morte, Sydney Sweeney and Michael Mohan, “Vow” spot, and trailer.

Previously available feature audio commentary with Director Michael Mohan is also included in the 4k Blu-ray Disc edition.

On 4k Blu-ray, Immaculate is presented in 2160p with HDR10+. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and English Descriptive Audio 2.0. Subtitles are available in English SDH and Spanish.

Immaculate on 4k Blu-ray is list priced $42.98. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Logline: Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets.

Description: Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

Immaculate (2024)
Kickboxer starring Jean-Claude Van Damme Has Been Remastered In 4k
