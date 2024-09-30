Home4k Blu-rayA Nightmare On Elm Street (Theatrical & Uncut Versions) Now Available In...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

A Nightmare On Elm Street (Theatrical & Uncut Versions) Now Available In 4k HDR

HD Report
By HD Report
0
A-Nightmare-On-Elm-Street-4k-Blu-ray-skew
A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is finally available in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD. The film is available in standard and Limited SteelBook editions, both of which include the Theatrical & Uncut versions of the film.

Included with the feature film are alternate takes in “Ready Freddy Focus Points,” two commentaries, alternate endings, and three featurettes. Plus, the single-disc 4k Blu-ray editions of A Nightmare On Elm Street from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include a Digital Code redeemable with Movies Anywhere partners.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

A Nightmare On Elm Street (Release Date: Oct. 1, 2024) is priced $36.49 for the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and $27.49 (List: $33.99) for the standard plastic case edition with slipcover. Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook

A-Nightmare-On-Elm-Street-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-skew
A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon
A-Nightmare-On-Elm-Street-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook
A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Logline: Teenager Nancy Thompson must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove in their dreams, in which if they die, it kills them in real life.

Previous article
New Movies On Disc & Digital: Deadpool & Wolverine, A Nightmare On Elm Street 4k, Imaginary 4k & More!
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray oct 1 2024

New Movies On Disc & Digital: Deadpool & Wolverine, A Nightmare...

HD Report - 0
Deadpool & Wolverine 4k Blu-ray Blu-ray Digital CUE

Deadpool & Wolverine Release Dates On 4k/HD Blu-ray, DVD & Digital...

HD Report - 0
No Country for Old Men 4k Blu-ray Criterion

No Country for Old Men 4k Remaster Approved By Cinematographer Roger...

HD Report - 0