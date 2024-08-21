HomeStreamingNetflixNetflix Top 10 TV Shows Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 18, 2024)
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 18, 2024)

Emily in Paris- Season 4 still 1

Want to know what the most-watched TV shows are on Netflix? Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 titles in English language ranked by the total number of views. The list also includes the number of hours each title was viewed and the total run time of the movie. Please note, some of these titles are ranked high because they may have been leaving Netflix and are no longer available on the service. Find expired titles on Amazon Prime Video and other digital movie platforms.

Top 10 Global TV Shows Ending Aug. 18, 2024

RankTitleHours ViewedViews
1Emily in Paris: Season 4 [2h 50m]56,500,00019,900,000
2American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1 [2h 40m]33,000,00012,400,000
3The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 [5h 40m]42,800,0007,600,000
4Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special [54m]4,400,0004,900,000
5Love Is Blind: UK: Season 1 [8h 32m]34,400,0004,000,000
6A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 1 [4h 37m]17,100,0003,700,000
7Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 [2h 26m]4,600,0001,900,000
8Simone Biles Rising: Season 1 [1h 45m]3,200,0001,800,000
9Emily in Paris: Season 1 [4h 49m]8,500,0001,800,000
10Emily in Paris: Season 3 [5h 30m]9,200,0001,700,000
Source: Netflix

Deal Alert: Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Collection Drops To $77.49 (List: $153.99)
