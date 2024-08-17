Top 10 Netflix Movies Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 11, 2024)

Want to know what the most-watched movies are on Netflix? Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 titles (in English language) ranked by the total number of views. The list also includes the number of hours each title was viewed and the total run time of the movie. Please note, some of these titles are ranked high because they may have been leaving Netflix and are no longer available on the service. Find expired titles on Amazon Prime Video and other digital movie platforms.

Top 10 Global Movies Ending Aug. 11, 2024

Previous Week (Ending Aug. 4, 2024)

Article updated. Original publish date Aug. 10, 2024.