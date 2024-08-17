HomeStreamingNetflixTop 10 Netflix Movies Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 11, 2024)
NetflixNews

Top 10 Netflix Movies Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 11, 2024)

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Saving Bikini Bottom The Sandy Cheeks Movie.jpg

Want to know what the most-watched movies are on Netflix? Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 titles (in English language) ranked by the total number of views. The list also includes the number of hours each title was viewed and the total run time of the movie. Please note, some of these titles are ranked high because they may have been leaving Netflix and are no longer available on the service. Find expired titles on Amazon Prime Video and other digital movie platforms.

Top 10 Global Movies Ending Aug. 11, 2024

1Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie [1h 27m]19,500,00013,400,000
2Ferdinand [1h 50m]13,300,0007,300,000
3Kingsman: The Secret Service [2h 10m]15,000,0006,900,000
4Jack Reacher: Never Go Back [1h 58m]12,700,0006,500,000
5Law Abiding Citizen [1h 49m]10,500,0005,800,000
6Kingsman: The Golden Circle [2h 22m]11,400,0004,800,000
7The Bad Guys [1h 40m]7,700,0004,600,000
8Jack Reacher [2h 10m]9,700,0004,500,000
9Trolls Band Together [1h 32]6,400,0004,200,000
10PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie [1h 28m]6,100,0004,200,000
Source: Netflix

Previous Week (Ending Aug. 4, 2024)

RankTitleHours ViewedTotal Views
1Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie [1h 27m] 18,500,00012,800,000
2PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie [1h 28m]10,300,0007,000,000
3Don’t Breathe 2 [1h 38m]9,700,0005,900,000
4Trolls Band Together [1h 32m]9,000,0005,900,000
5Find Me Falling [1h 34m]8,700,0005,600,000
6Jack Reacher: Never Go Back [1h 58m]10,600,0005,400,000
7Failure to Launch [1h 37m]7,800,0004,800,000
8The Bad Guys [1h 40m]7,000,0004,200,000
9Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire [1h 55m]7,200,0003,800,000
10The Marksman [1h 47m] Prime6,400,0003,600,000
Source: Netflix

Article updated. Original publish date Aug. 10, 2024.

Previous article
These Movies Are Leaving Netflix In August
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Amazing Spider-Man movie still 1

These Movies Are Leaving Netflix In August

HD Report - 0
Inside-Out-2-Steelbook-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Digital-Copy-open

Inside Out 2 Release Dates On Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0
Borderlands Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook open

Borderlands Is Up For Pre-Order On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Exclusive...

HD Report - 0