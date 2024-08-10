Top 10 Netflix Movies Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 4, 2024)

Want to know what the most-watched movies are on Netflix? Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 titles (in English language) ranked by the total number of views. The list also includes the number of hours each title was viewed and the total run time of the movie.
Top 10 Global Movies & Shows
|Rank
|Title
|Hours Viewed
|Total Views
|1
|Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie [1h 27m]
|18,500,000
|12,800,000
|2
|PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie [1h 28m]
|10,300,000
|7,000,000
|3
|Don’t Breathe 2 [1h 38m]
|9,700,000
|5,900,000
|4
|Trolls Band Together [1h 32m]
|9,000,000
|5,900,000
|5
|Find Me Falling [1h 34m]
|8,700,000
|5,600,000
|6
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 1h 58m]
|10,600,000
|5,400,000
|7
|Failure to Launch [1h 37m]
|7,800,000
|4,800,000
|8
|The Bad Guys [1h 40m]
|7,000,000
|4,200,000
|9
|Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire [1h 55m]
|7,200,000
|3,800,000
|10
|The Marksman [1h 47m] Prime
|6,400,000
|3,600,000