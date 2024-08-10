HomeStreamingNetflixTop 10 Netflix Movies Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 4, 2024)
Top 10 Netflix Movies Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 4, 2024)

Want to know what the most-watched movies are on Netflix? Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 titles (in English language) ranked by the total number of views. The list also includes the number of hours each title was viewed and the total run time of the movie.

Top 10 Global Movies & Shows

RankTitleHours ViewedTotal Views
1Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie [1h 27m] 18,500,00012,800,000
2PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie [1h 28m]10,300,0007,000,000
3Don’t Breathe 2 [1h 38m]9,700,0005,900,000
4Trolls Band Together [1h 32m]9,000,0005,900,000
5Find Me Falling [1h 34m]8,700,0005,600,000
6Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 1h 58m]10,600,0005,400,000
7Failure to Launch [1h 37m]7,800,0004,800,000
8The Bad Guys [1h 40m]7,000,0004,200,000
9Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire [1h 55m]7,200,0003,800,000
10The Marksman [1h 47m] Prime6,400,0003,600,000
Source: Netflix

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video
