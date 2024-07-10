HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - Season 1 Releasing On...
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1 Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1 is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The physical media formats arrive on September 10, 2024 and feature a Limited Edition SteelBook with the season on Blu-ray Disc.

The Limited Edition SteelBook includes a collectible CRM patch along with the two HD Blu-ray Discs.

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live consists of six episodes that premiered February 25, 2024, in broadcat format on AMC and stremaing on AMC+.

Season 1 Episodes

  1. “Years”
  2. “Gone”
  3. “Bye”
  4. “What We”
  5. “Become”
  6. “The Last Time”

AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1 Blu-ray is priced $35.99 (List: $49.99) on Amazon.

The Walking Dead- The Ones Who Live - Season 1 - Steel Book Blu-ray obverse reverse
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – S1 Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” is a post-apocalyptic horror drama television miniseries created by Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln for AMC. The show is set after the conclusion of the original “The Walking Dead” series, with Lincoln, Gurira and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising their roles as Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Jadis, respectively. The series is the sixth spin-off and overall seventh television series in “The Walking Dead” franchise.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

