The Three Stooges Shorts & Feature Films Compiled In 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection [Updated]

The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

[Updated 6/30/2024] The Three Stooges shorts and feature films have been compiled in The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection arriving on July 23 (pushed to August 13), 2024. The gift set with 100 shorts celebrates the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures.

The 8 feature Three Stooges films include Time Out For Rhythm, Rockin’ in the Rockies, Have Rocket – Will Travel, The Three Stooges Meet Hercules, The Three Stooges in Orbit, The Three Stooges Go Around the World in a Daze, The Outlaws Is Coming and The Three Stooges (2000).

The gift set packaging from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment features a button-activated sound chip with classic Stooges noises.

The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection is priced $153.16 (List: $230.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

