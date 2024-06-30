HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Three Stooges Shorts & Feature Films Compiled In 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection...
The Three Stooges Shorts & Feature Films Compiled In 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection [Updated]

The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection
The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection Buy on Amazon

[Updated 6/30/2024] The Three Stooges shorts and feature films have been compiled in The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection arriving on July 23 (pushed to August 13), 2024. The gift set with 100 shorts celebrates the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures.

The 8 feature Three Stooges films include Time Out For Rhythm, Rockin’ in the Rockies, Have Rocket – Will Travel, The Three Stooges Meet Hercules, The Three Stooges in Orbit, The Three Stooges Go Around the World in a Daze, The Outlaws Is Coming and The Three Stooges (2000).

The gift set packaging from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment features a button-activated sound chip with classic Stooges noises.

Disc Features

  • The Three Stooges come to high definition!
  • Limited edition 20-disc Blu-ray gift set includes 100 treasured Stooges shorts, celebrating 100 years of Columbia Pictures!
  • The set also includes over 20 additional shorts with Shemp Howard, Joe Besser and Joe DeRita, plus cartoons and The Three Stooges Scrapbook!
  • Includes 8 full-length features in high definition: Time Out For Rhythm, Rockin’ in the Rockies, Have Rocket – Will Travel, The Three Stooges Meet Hercules, The Three Stooges in Orbit, The Three Stooges Go Around the World in a Daze, The Outlaws Is Coming and The Three Stooges (2000).
  • Gift set packaging features button-activated sound chip with classic Stooges noises!

The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection is priced $153.16 (List: $230.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: The Three Stooges come to high definition! Limited edition 20-disc Blu-ray gift set includes 100 treasured Stooges shorts, celebrating 100 years of Columbia Pictures! The set also includes over 20 additional shorts with Shemp Howard, Joe Besser and Joe DeRita, plus cartoons and The Three Stooges Scrapbook! Includes 8 full-length features in high definition: Time Out For Rhythm, Rockin’ in the Rockies, Have Rocket – Will Travel, The Three Stooges Meet Hercules, The Three Stooges in Orbit, The Three Stooges Go Around the World in a Daze, The Outlaws Is Coming and The Three Stooges (2000) Gift set packaging features button-activated sound chip with classic Stooges noises!

Article updated. Original publish date May 17, 2024.

