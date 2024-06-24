Knuckles Is Releasing On Blu-ray Physical Media With Dolby Atmos

Knuckles (Season One) Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Paramount+ Original Series Knuckles will be released in physical media editions including Blu-ray and DVD on September 10, 2024. And, for collectors, the six-episode season will be available in a Limited Edition SteelBook.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Knuckles are presented in 1080p (HD) with Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and French.

Bonus features include a gag reel, cast featurette, and extras “Working with Knuckles,” “This or That,” and “Knuckles Impressions.”

Knuckles is priced $25.36 (Blu-ray), $28.76 (Blu-ray SteelBook), and $16.99 (DVD).

Synopsis: Knuckles takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 and follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protege and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. Featuring appearances by Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Colleen O’Shaughnessy (Tails) and Tika Sumpter (Maddie), the ensemble cast also includes Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), and Paul Scheer (Black Monday).