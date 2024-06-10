HomeNewsThe NBA Finals Celtics Vs. Mavs Schedule & How To Watch
The NBA Finals Celtics Vs. Mavs Schedule & How To Watch

The 2024 NBA finals began on Thursday, June 6th with the No. 1 Boston Celtics hosting the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET. There’s a huge 3-day break after the first game. Instead of Game 2 one day or two days later, the second matchup will take place on Sunday, June 9th at 8:00 PM ET.

How To Watch

TV & Streaming

ABC will be broadcasting all games played (a potential of 7) with the traditional broadcast on ABC and streams on ABC and ESPN apps and through web browsers.

The best way to watch NBA Finals as far as image quality is streaming where the video is offered at Full HD (1080p) rather than HD (720p or 1080i) from cable and satellite TV providers. However, some fans may prefer the 29.97 frame rate offered with broadcast over streaming which can, at times, be choppy. Streaming services may also offer a higher frame rate. For example, YouTube TV offers ABC in 720p/60fps.

What about audio? Unfortunately, ABC and ESPN only offer 2.0 Stereo audio for the NBA broadcasts and streams. It’s nearly not as good as the Dolby Atmos Max was offering in its streams of TNT coverage during the playoffs and Conference Finals.

Radio

You can listen to the NBA Finals on ESPN Radio, SiriusXM ,98.5 The Sports Hub, 97.1 FM, and S: 99.1 FM.

Schedule

Game 1

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Dallas @ Boston 8:30 PM ET

Game 2

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Dallas @ Boston 8:00 PM ET

Game 3

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Boston @ Dallas 8:30 PM ET

Game 4

Friday, June 14, 2024

Boston @ Dallas 8:30 PM ET

Game 5*

Monday, June 17, 2024

Dallas @ Boston 8:30 PM ET

Game 6*

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Boston @ Dallas 8:30 PM ET

Game 7*

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Dallas @ Boston 8:00 PM ET

Note: Games broadcast on ESPN or ABC are not available to watch LIVE on NBA League Pass. Subscribers can listen live or watch approximately 3 hours after the game.

