The Strangers: Chapter 1 release dates on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is up for pre-order in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD. The first in a series of 3 chapters directed by Renny Harlin will arrive in digital formats on June 7, 2024. Physical media formats and rental options are expected in mid-August 2024.

The movie is priced $29.07 (Blu-ray), $31.12 (4k Blu-ray, $26.82 (DVD), and $24.99 (Digital).

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the third film in The Strangers film series, the first of which was first directed by creator Bryan Bertino. The movie premiered on May 17, 2024 in the United States, earning $25M at the box office.

Logline: After their car breaks down, a couple driving cross-country to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest is forced to spend the night in a secluded rental, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.