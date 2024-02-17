Home4k Blu-rayMadame Web Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD Physical...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Madame Web Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD Physical Media Formats

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray
Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon

Sony Pictures’ Madame Web was released in theaters on Feb. 14, 2024. Produced by Columbia Pictures and Di Bonaventura Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment and TSG Entertainment, the movie is the fourth title in the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Madame Web was directed by S. J. Clarkson and stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced.

The movie is already up for pre-order in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. Release date, disc specs, and bonus materials are still pending.

Madame Web is list priced $38.99 (Blu-ray), $44.99 (4k Blu-ray), $55.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD).

Pre-order Links

  • Madame Web – Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
  • Madame Web – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
  • Madame Web – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon
  • Madame Web – DVD/Digital Amazon

Byline: Cassandra Webb is a New York metropolis paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of clairvoyance. Forced to challenge revelations about her past, she needs to safeguard three young women from a deadly adversary who wants them destroyed.

Description: “Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present. 

Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook FPO
Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon
Madame Web (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
Madame Web (2024) DVD/Digital Amazon
Previous article
K-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) 4k UHD Collector's Edition

K-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k...

HD Report - 0
Wish 4k UHD SteelBook Walmart open

Disney’s ‘Wish’ Will On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray. Release Date &...

HD Report - 0
Tom-Clancys-Jack-Ryan-The-Complete-Series-Blu-ray

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series Releasing In Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0