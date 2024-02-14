Bob Marley: One Love Releasing On Blu-ray 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Bob Marley: One Love 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bob Marley: One Love was released in US theaters by Paramount Pictures on February 14, 2024. The film was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, and James Norton.

The film will soon be available in digital and physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. Bob Marley: One Love will also be available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Release dates are pending for all home media formats.

Bob Marley: One Love is priced $31.99 (Blu-ray), $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), $44.99 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook), and $25.99 (DVD).

Byline: The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

