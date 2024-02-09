Martin Scorsese’s The Departed Is Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Departed (2006) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Martin Scorsese’s The Departed (2006) is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in this special #SteelBook edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray Disc and in Digital 4k UHD (where available).

On 4k Blu-ray, The Departed is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. HDR is expected to be included in HDR10. Audio specs are pending, but hopefully the edition will include an upgrade to the LPCM 5.1 soundtrack found in previous Blu-ray releases.

We’re also still waiting to hear from Warner Bros. about any bonus materials (besides the digital code) that may be included on the 4k disc.

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of The Departed features a hardshell case with custom artwork on the front and reverse and photos on the inside spread and iconic “X” on the physical media disc.

The Departed 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook is priced $35.41. Pre-orders up on Amazon

The Departed (2006) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Byline: An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.