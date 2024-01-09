Napolean released for Digital Purchase/Rent: Price, Specs + Bonus Content

Ridley Scott’s Napolean starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby is now available to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Here’s where you can purchase the movie, what formats are available from each retailer, and what bonus materials are offered.

Napolean can now be purchased in digital formats for $24.99 or rented for $19.99 from most popular digital resellers including Apple TV, Amazon, Google/YouTube, Microsoft, and Vudu. The movie is available in 4k UHD resolution from all services, with either Dolby Vision or HDR10 High Dynamic Range. As far as audio, Apple TV offers in the move with Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus Content

Ridley Scott: Real Filmmaking [49 sec]

[49 sec] Unique Genius of Joaquin Phoenix [1 min]

[1 min] Josephine [1 min 7 sec]

[1 min 7 sec] Napolean and Josephine [1 min 26 sec]

Where To Buy

Amazon Prime Video Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99 Amazon

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99 Amazon Apple TV Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99*

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99* Google Play Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99 Kaleidescape Rent: $19.95 | Buy $29.95

Rent: $19.95 | Buy $29.95 Microsoft Movies & TV Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99 Vudu Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99*

Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99* YouTube Rent: $19.99 | Buy: $24.99

*Includes bonus materials

Premiere On Apple TV+

Napolean will soon be available for Apple TV+ subscribers. The release date has not been announced.

Byline: An epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine.