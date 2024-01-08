Home4k Blu-rayK-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k
K-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) 4k UHD Collector's Edition

Kathryn Bigelow’s K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) has been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Studio’s “Shout Select” label arrives March 19, 2024.

The edition includes a 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray both with the updated presentation of K-19: The Widowmaker. Bonus materials and specs pending confirmation.

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector's Edition is list-priced $39.95.

Byline: When Russia’s first nuclear submarine malfunctions on its maiden voyage, the crew must race to save the ship and prevent a nuclear disaster.

Description: Follows Captain Alexi Vostrikov (Harrison Ford) who, at the height of the Cold War, is ordered to take over command of the nuclear missile submarine K-19, pride of the Soviet Navy. His assignment: Prepare the K-19 for sea and take her out on patrol — no matter what the cost. But problems with the K-19 arise that may lead to a core meltdown and explosion that will certainly kill all aboard, and possibly trigger a nuclear war. Vostrikov must choose between his orders and the lives of his men.

