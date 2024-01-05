Witness (1985) 4k remaster will be released in Standard UHD Blu-ray/Blu-ray Editions

Witness (1989) 4k Blu-ray Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

The newly-restored 4k remaster of Witness (1985) starring Harrison Ford will be released in standard 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray Special Editions on March 26, 2024.

The Standard Special Editions of Witness do not include the 60-page booklet, poster, or postcards in found in the Limited Editions released late 2023, but do include other extras such as audio commentary, interviews, reversible sleeve with new artwork, original lossless 2.0 audio, and more (see details below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Witness is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in original lossless 2.0 stereo as well as optional DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (on both 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray). Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The Witness (1985) Special Editions from Arrow Video are list-priced $49.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $39.99 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon (Includes pre-order price guarantee.)

Standard Edition Contents

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless 2.0 stereo audio

Optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by film historian Jarret Gahan

Video interview with cinematographer John Seale

Visual essay on the film’s performances by film journalist Staci Layne Wilson

Vintage 1985 interview in which Harrison Ford discusses Witness with critic Bobbie Wygant

Between Two Worlds – five-part archival documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Peter Weir, John Seale, producer Edward S. Feldman, and actors Lukas Haas, Patti LuPone and Viggo Mortensen

A Conversation with Peter Weir – archival interview with the film’s director

Two vintage EPK featurettes

Deleted scene from the network TV version of the film

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Synopsis

When a young Amish boy inadvertently witnesses a brutal murder while en route to Philadelphia with his recently widowed mother, Rachel (McGillis), Detective John Book (Ford) is assigned to the case. With the perpetrators desperate to silence the sole witness, Book and his two wards are forced to hide out in the heart of the Amish community. As passions between Book and Rachel ignite, the killers close in, culminating in a dramatic, life-and-death clash of cultures that will change the lives of those involved forever.

Harrison Ford (The Fugitive) and Kelly McGillis (The Accused) star as would-be lovers from two different worlds in Witness, director Peter Weir’s (Picnic at Hanging Rock) Academy Award®-winning neo-noir thriller which pits modernity against tradition.

Noted for its sensitive portrayal of the Amish community, Witness features a career-best performance from Ford, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Fully restored in 4K, Witness proves as timeless as it is masterful.