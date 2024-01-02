Home4k Blu-rayThe Color Purple (2023) Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
The Color Purple (2023) Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Color Purple (2023) 4k Blu-ray (Artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Pictures’s remake of The Color Purple released in theaters on December 25, 2023 and will soon be available on disc and digital. Release dates are pending, but The Color Purple will

The theatrical premiere and subsequent home media releases of The Color Purple (2023) follow the restoration of Steven Spielberg’s 11x Oscar-nominated feature The Color Purple (1985) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc.

In 4k, The Color Purple (2023) is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio (where available).

Bonus features TBD.

The Color Purple (2023) is priced $24.99 (Digital), $24.98 (Blu-ray), and $44.98 (4k Ultra HD Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes pre-order price guarantee.)

Byline: A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

