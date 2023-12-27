Trolls Band Together Release Dates On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Trolls Band Together (2023) Digital 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ Trolls Band Together (2023) is releasing in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film will first arrive in digital formats on December 19, 2023, followed by disc formats in late January 2024 (expected).

In 4k, Trolls Band Together is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision (Digital 4k UHD) or HDR10 (4k Blu-ray). The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos.

Bonus materials to be announced at a later time.

Walmart is releasing an exclusive Limited Edition Blu-ray with two sound activated light-up bracelets. The 2-disc edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code.

Byline: Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band ‘BroZone’ with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd.

Description: Get ready for an all-star family reunion like no other in the latest chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise! As Poppy (Anna Kendrick) grows closer to her now boyfriend Branch (Justin Timberlake), she discovers his secret past as a member of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four estranged brothers. When Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious popstars, Branch and Poppy embark on an action-packed journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. Along the way Poppy uncovers a family secret of her own, a long-lost sister named Viva (Camila Cabello). Trolls Band Together features the franchise’s signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits that will have you singing and dancing along over and over again!