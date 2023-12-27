Home4k Blu-rayTrolls Band Together Release Dates On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

Trolls Band Together Release Dates On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Trolls Band Together (2023) movie still
Trolls Band Together (2023) Digital 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ Trolls Band Together (2023) is releasing in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film will first arrive in digital formats on December 19, 2023, followed by disc formats in late January 2024 (expected).

In 4k, Trolls Band Together is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision (Digital 4k UHD) or HDR10 (4k Blu-ray). The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos.

Bonus materials to be announced at a later time.

Trolls Band Together is priced $29.95 (List: $39.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.99 on Blu-ray, and $19.95 on DVD, and $29.99 in Digital. Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray

Trolls Band Together (2023) 4k Blu-ray (final artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Trolls Band Together (2023) Blu-ray (final artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

Walmart Blu-ray Exclusive

Trolls Band Together (2023) Exclusive Walmart Blu-ray edition Purchase at Walmart

Walmart is releasing an exclusive Limited Edition Blu-ray with two sound activated light-up bracelets. The 2-disc edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code.

Byline: Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band ‘BroZone’ with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd.

Description: Get ready for an all-star family reunion like no other in the latest chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise! As Poppy (Anna Kendrick) grows closer to her now boyfriend Branch (Justin Timberlake), she discovers his secret past as a member of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four estranged brothers. When Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious popstars, Branch and Poppy embark on an action-packed journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. Along the way Poppy uncovers a family secret of her own, a long-lost sister named Viva (Camila Cabello). Trolls Band Together features the franchise’s signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits that will have you singing and dancing along over and over again!

Previous article
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Release Dates In Theaters, Streaming/Digital, & Blu-ray/DVD
Next article
Mazinger Z TV Series Vol. 2 Is Now Available on Blu-ray Disc
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Mazinger Z TV Series Collection 2 Blu-ray

Mazinger Z TV Series Vol. 2 Is Now Available on Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Release Dates In Theaters, Streaming/Digital, &...

HD Report - 0
PlayStation-website-logo-wide

PlayStation Owners Losing All ‘Purchased’ Discovery Shows Dec. 31 [Update]

HD Report - 0