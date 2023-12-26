Home4k Blu-rayAquaman and the Lost Kingdom Release Dates In Theaters, Streaming/Digital, & Blu-ray/DVD
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Release Dates In Theaters, Streaming/Digital, & Blu-ray/DVD

When will Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release in theaters, at home streaming or download, and on physical media including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 4k Blu-ray
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiered in theaters in the US on December 22, 2023. The James Wan film was written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick based on the DC Comics character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa reprises his role as the Aquaman (Arthur Curry). Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman are among the supporting cast.

For those waiting for the film to release in home media formats, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will first arrive in digital formats including 4k UHD on Feb. 6, 2024 (to be confirmed). The disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD are expected in March, 2024 (to be confirmed).

The movie is already up for pre-order in digital and digital formats at Amazon and Walmart. On Amazon, the movie is list priced $39.98 (Blu-ray), $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $34.98 (DVD). Expect those prices to drop very soon. The digital purchase of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is priced $24.99 on Amazon (includes Bonus X-Ray).

The Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is priced $34.96 at Walmart.

Description: Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father’s death. Wielding the Black Trident’s power, he becomes a formidable foe. To defend Atlantis, Aquaman forges an alliance with his imprisoned brother. They must protect the kingdom.

