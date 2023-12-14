Home4k Blu-rayFootloose (1984) Has Been Remastered & Releasing In 4k UHD Blu-ray Editions
Footloose (1984) Has Been Remastered & Releasing In 4k UHD Blu-ray Editions

Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray

80’s classic Footloose starring Kevin Bacon has been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The movie arrives in standard and SteelBook editions on February 13, 2024, celebrating 40 years since the film’s debut in 1984.

Each Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital 4k copy. Legacy bonus features are included on the Blu-ray Disc.

On 4k Blu-ray, Footloose is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Footloose is priced $21.52 (standard 4k Blu-ray) and $30.99 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook). Buy on Amazon

Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Footloose (1984) 4k SteelBook

Description: Jumping with the spirit of freedom, dazzling dance numbers, and an electrifying 80s musical soundtrack, FOOTLOOSE is a timeless struggle between innocent pleasure and rigid morality. City-boy Ren McCormick (Kevin Bacon) is new to an uptight small town where dancing has been banned. Ren quickly makes a new best friend in Willard (Chris Penn) and falls fast for the minister’s daughter (Lori Singer), but his love for music and dancing gets him into hot water equally as fast.

Featuring a treasury of hit songs, from Kenny Loggins, Shalamar, Deniece Williams, Bonnie Tyler, Quiet Riot, John Mellencamp, Foreigner, and more!

Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray specs
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray specs
