David Fincher’s ‘Se7en’ Remastered Finally Releasing In 4k UHD

David Fincher’s Se7en (often spelled “Seven”) has been remastered and finally coming to 4k Blu-ray Disc. The long-awaited crime/thriller starring Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, and Kevin Spacey has been packaged in a 2-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition that includes a 4k UHD Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray, both with a presentation of the newly remastered film.

The release date is currently pending confirmation.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Se7en features a SteelBook disc case, slipcase, John Doe 38-page booklet, sevem deadly sin crime scene art cards, double-sided A3-sized poster, Help Me’ glow-in-the-dark art card, and investigation chalkboard art card.

The designs on the SteelBook case and slipcase are not final.

The 2k Blu-ray offers legacy special features such as commentaries from David Fincher, Brad Pitt, and Morgan Freeman, added/extended scenes, alternate ending, production design still photos, and more.

Se7en 2-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition is currently priced $58.99 at Zavvi US.

Collector’s Edition Features

Film on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray

Steelbook (Design TBC)

Slipcase (Design TBC)

John Doe 38-Page Booklet

7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards

Double-Sided A3 Poster

‘Help Me’ Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card

Investigation Chalkboard Art Card

Special Features (Blu-ray)