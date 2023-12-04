Wednesday: The Complete First Season Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

Wednesday: The Complete First Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The first season of Netflix Original Series “Wednesday” is releasing on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Bros. in early 2024. The series consists of 8 episodes that premiered in streaming digital format on November 23, 2022.

Packaging artwork, disc specs, and extra bonus material details coming soon.

Wednesday: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray Disc is priced $24.95 on Amazon.

“Wednesday” stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, and Riki Lindhome. The series was directed by James Marshall and written by Charles Addams, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar.

Byline: Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.

On Netflix, “Wednesday” streams in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. See more shows and movies that stream in 4k on Netflix.