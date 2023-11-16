Avatar: The Way of Water Releasing In 4-Disc 4k Collector’s Edition

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) 4k UHD Collector’s Edition

Disney/20th Century Studios will release a 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) on December 19, 2023. The 4-disc set (1x BD-100, 3x BD-50) includes 8 hours of new and previously-released extras.

New bonus features include Behind-the-Scenes Presentation Hosted by Jon Landau, Memories from Avatar: The Way of Water, Production Design Panel Hosted by Jon Landau, and Deleted/Extended Scenes, to name a few (see full details below).

The announcement of the Collector’s Edition of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) comes simultaneously with the announcement of the Avatar (2009) Collector’s Edition with 3 cuts of the film.

Special Features

NEW Behind-the-Scenes Presentation Hosted by Jon Landau – Join Jon Landau as he takes you behind the scenes of the making of Avatar: The Way of Water and discover the groundbreaking techniques used to bring audiences back to Pandora.

Technical Specs

4K Blu-ray: English Dolby Atmos, English 2.0 DTS-HDMA, English 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, English Family Friendly 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus

Blu-ray: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA, English 2.0 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, English Family Friendly 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

4K Blu-ray subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Blu-ray subtitles: English SDH, Spanish

Description: Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action-adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this is experienced against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.