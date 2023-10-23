A Haunting in Venice Release Dates Revealed On Hulu, Digital, Blu-ray & DVD

A Haunting in Venice (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Coming Soon

The release dates for A Haunting in Venice (2023) have been announced for Hulu, Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will first be available streaming on Hulu for subscribers and for purchase in Digital formats on October 31st, followed one month later on November 28 with Blu-ray and DVD.

With a total run time of 103 minutes, A Haunting in Venice (2023) is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio in 4k UHD, HD, SD (Digital) and HD (Blu-ray), and SD (DVD). The best way to view the movie will be to purchase in Digital 4k or streaming on Hulu (expected in 4k UHD). A 4k Blu-ray has not been announced at this time.

English audio is provided in 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0 Descriptive Audio, as well as Spanish and French in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features include 11 deleted scenes from behind the scenes of A Haunting in Venice (may vary by service or retailer).

Bonus Features

Murder, Death and Haunting: Discover the secrets behind the scenes of A HAUNTING IN VENICE. Join Kenneth Branagh and his team as they bring Agatha Christie’s classic Poirot novel ‘Hallowe’en Party’ to life with elaborate ensemble scenes and extravagant sets.

Deleted Scenes

Morning Routine

The Doge’s Palace

Halloween Party Extended

Desdemona’s Warning

Children’s Story

Poirot Needs Air

Guarding The Gates

Secret Doorway Extended

Ferrier’s Shouts

Poirot Pauses for Thought

Journey Home

A Haunting in Venice (2023) Digital Coming Soon

Summary

Agatha Christie’s legendary Hercule Poirot returns in a terrifying tale when A Haunting in Venice arrives on digital retailers and Hulu on October 31. Based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel, Hallowe’en Party, the film is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, earning some of the warmest reviews of the series. “Branagh scares up his best Poirot film yet,” (Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly) and “captures what makes Agatha Christie’s work timeless,” (Valerie Complex, Deadline). A Haunting in Venice was produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile) who also stars alongside a stunning ensemble cast which includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.