Disney Announces Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Blu-ray/4k UHD Release Date, Exclusives, & Details

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Ultimate Collector’s Edition

Disney has finally announced the release date for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will arrive in stores on December 5, 2023 in several editions including retailer exclusives from Best Buy and Walmart.

The standard Ultimate Collector’s Edition (pictured above) as well as Best Buy and Walmart exclusives include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy along with bonus features. The standard Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Code as well as bonus features.

On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 (Dolby Vision TBD). The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, and French 5.1 Dolby Digital.

The HD Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital.

Bonus features include several “Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” featurettes as well as an exclusive “score-only” version of the movie from composer John Williams that allows viewers to hear the isolated track.

Pre-orders of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are pending.

Bonus Features

Chapter 1 – Prologue –Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!

Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!

Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb!

Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

Synopsis: Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring alongside Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther).

Description: From Academy Award®–nominated writer-director James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line) comes the final chapter in the saga of one of cinema’s greatest heroes. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist one last time for a “rip-roaring adventure” (Maureen Lenker, Entertainment Weekly) full of “exciting action, wonderful banter and fantastic twists and turns” (Germain Lussier, IO9).

Blu-ray/Digital

Best Buy SteelBook

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Best Buy SteelBook

Walmart Exclusive