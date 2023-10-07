Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Digital & DVD [Updated]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem premiered in theaters in the US on August 2nd and will be released in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray (as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook), DVD, and Digital.

The film first arrives for purchase in digital formats and on Paramount+ with Showtime (with a subscription) on Sept. 5, 2023. The disc editions will be released on Dec. 12, 2023.

The packaging from Paramount Home Media Distribution has already been revealed, and pre-orders are available. Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via paramountmovies.com.

Bonus features include over 40 minutes of extras (details pending) as well as the Digital Code provided.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The English soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $34.99 (4k SteelBook) on Amazon.

Synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Updated: Original publish date Aug. 24, 2023.