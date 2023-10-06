Home4k Blu-rayThe Ring Movies (American Versions) Releasing In 4k UHD Collection
The Ring Movies (American Versions) Releasing In 4k UHD Collection

The Ring franchise films (American releases) have been compiled into The Ring Collection releasing December 12, 2023 from Scream Factory’s “Scream Factory” label. The 6-disc 4k UHD/BD edition includes The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) – Theatrical & Unrated), and Rings (2017).

Bonus features pending confirmation.

The Ring Collection 4k UHD/BD has an MSRP of $89.98. Pre-order on Amazon

The Ring (2002)

A journalist must investigate a mysterious videotape which seems to cause the death of anyone one week to the day after they view it.

The Ring Two (2005)

6 months after the incidents involving the lethal videotape, new clues prove that there is a new evil lurking in the darkness.

Rings (2017)

A young woman finds herself on the receiving end of a terrifying curse that threatens to take her life in 7 days.

