Point Break (1991) starring Patrick Swayze & Keanu Reeves has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

Kathryn Bigelow’s classic action film Point Break (1991) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. On physical media, the film will arrive Dec. 5, 2023 in Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s “Shout Select” label.

The 2-disc edition which includes a 4k BD-66 and HD BD-50 will be available in a standard plastic case edition and Limited Edition SteelBook from Best Buy in the US.

On 4k Blu-ray, Point Break is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The English soundtrack is formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Point Break (1991) 4k UHD Collector’s Edition is list-priced $39.95 (Amazon) and SteelBook $33.99 (Best Buy).

Produced on a budget of $24M, Point Break (1991) was distributed by 20th Century Fox in the US and earned $103.5M at the box office. The film was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by W. Peter Iliff, starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves.

Description: After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a federal agent, Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), infiltrates the suspected gang. But this is no ordinary group of robbers. They’re surfers — led by the charismatic Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) — who are addicted to the rush of thievery. But when Utah falls in love with a female surfer, Tyler (Lori Petty), who is close to the gang, it complicates his sense of duty.

