Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 4 Collects 12 Classic Martial Arts Movies On Blu-ray

Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 4 Blu-ray 12-Movies

Shout! Factory has collected 12 classic films from the Shaw Brothers Studio that operated from 1925 to 2011. The edition includes The Rebel Intruders, Two Champions of Shaolin, Legend of the Fox, Black Lizard, House of Traps, Masked Avengers, The Sword Stained with Royal Blood, Five Element Ninjas, Shaolin Prince, Shaolin Intruders, Holy Flame of the Martial World, and Opium and the Kung-Fu Master.

The 12 martial arts movies were released between 1980-1984. The total run time of the collection from Shout! Factory is 1,188 minutes.

Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. Four on Blu-ray is priced $169.98. Buy on Amazon

Description: Another 12 classic martial arts films highlight this explosive box set comprised from the famous Shaw Brothers’ library and featuring some of their greatest stars including The Five Deadly Venom’s stars Phillip Kwok, Sun Chien, Lu Feng, Chiang Sheng, and Lo Meng and A Better Tomorrow’s Derek Yee and Ti Lung. Many of these visually spectacular films are debuting for the first time on Blu-ray. Heroes meet villains in edge-of-your-seat duels in this exciting array of some of Shaw Brothers’ best!

Shaw Brothers (HK) Ltd. was at one time the largest film production company in Hong Kong. The company existed from 1925 to 2011 and is known for classics such as The Love Eterne (1963), Come Drink with Me (1966), and The One-Armed Swordsman (1967), to name a few.

Movie Descriptions

THE REBEL INTRUDERS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 100 min.)

The “Venoms” are back in action again! After creating an international sensation in The Five Venoms, Taiwanese Opera artists Phillip Kwok, Chiang Sheng and Lu Feng reteamed with Chinese muscleman Lo Meng and super-kicker Sun Chien for this politically charged thriller. Set in the early Republican years, The Rebel Intruders follows skilled refugees who run afoul of a powerful traitor. From then on, it’s one amazing battle after another!

TWO CHAMPIONS OF SHAOLIN (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 106 min.)

Legendary director Chang Cheh hit upon a winning formula by teaming three Taiwanese stars with a Korean kicker and a Chinese strongman in a super heroic series of kung fu-filled adventures – starting with the international cult favorite, The Five Venoms. This particular action-packed tale of Shaolin vs. Wu Tang fighters is special in that the fifth “Venom” worked behind the scenes while the other four strut their stuff all the more intently because of it.

LEGEND OF THE FOX (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 128 min.) Revered director Chang Cheh co-wrote this showcase for a new discovery. Bloody thrills and superlative fight scenes buoy his exciting tale of revenge, which was choreographed by and features cameos from the director’s three most popular “Venoms”: Kuo Chue, Chiang Sheng, and Lu Feng. Already famous for starring in more than a dozen films, here they lend their extensive expertise to Chien Hsiao-hou, who went on to star in such classics as Mr. Vampire and Fist Of Legend.

BLACK LIZARD (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 87 min.)

Director Chor Yuen is famous for introducing elements of murder mysteries, detective tales, and emotional melodrama into kung fu films. This is one of those skilled thrillers, wherein he uses two editors and three martial arts choreographers to tell a tale of kidnapping, murder, frame-ups, and even being buried alive. The kung fu takes on a macabre, horrific flair in this stunning story of swordsmen and women struggling to save their true loves … and their sanity.

HOUSE OF TRAPS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 95 min.)

It started with The Five Venoms, the internationally loved kung fu thriller. It continues through more than a dozen bloody good films featuring the same actors in different roles. House Of Traps is considered the last official “Venoms” movie, but what a film it is. There’s one plasma-spurting attack after another as heroes and rogues alike try to solve the secrets of a hell house. The core Venoms themselves choreograph the gory fun in this fond farewell to their worldwide film series sensation.

MASKED AVENGERS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 91 min.)

The godfather of the kung fu film, Chang Cheh, started a winning streak by making the internationally renowned film, The Five Venoms. He followed that hit with many more high-flying films featuring the same cast in new roles. But of all the Venoms movies, this one stands out as perhaps the most chilling. Masked killers are wreaking havoc and instilling terror with their vicious weapons of choice: razor-sharp, gut-shattering tridents. Only three fearless fighters dare investigate, leading to mass murder and magnificent martial arts.

THE SWORD STAINED WITH ROYAL BLOOD (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 109 min.)

The godfather of the kung fu film, Chang Cheh, made this treasured and iconic adventure, featuring three of his five famous Venoms film actors. The spectacular action and intrigue starts when Phillip Kwok uncovers a sword, a training manual, a treasure map, and a secret message. The kung fu which ensues is as impressive as it is glorious.

FIVE ELEMENT NINJAS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Mandarin & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 108 min.)

To showcase his incredibly agile new star, Cheng Tien-chi, venerated martial arts movie director Chang Cheh made this spectacular, internationally popular favorite. Evil ninjas (who attack with and from fire, sun, wood, water, and the ground) brutally slaughter a noble Chinese kung fu school’s students. The one survivor finds a teacher and four students who are ninjutsu experts. The five graduates take revenge. With this strong structure and exceptional kung fu choreography (from the star and co-star Chu Ko), Chang Cheh created one of his very best films.

SHAOLIN PRINCE (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Cantonese & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 94 min.)

Tong Kai is one of the most respected names in martial arts movies, but may be less familiar because the veteran kung fu choreographer directed only three movies of his own. Of course, that makes Shaolin Prince, his first effort, perhaps the most special of the trio. His tale of two fugitive princes trying to recover the throne is a mind-bending wonder which used no less than five other choreographer friends to create kung fu configurations not only never seen before, but never even attempted!

SHAOLIN INTRUDERS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Cantonese & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 90 min.)

Helmed by acclaimed martial arts choreographer Tong Kai, Shaolin Intruders is an entertaining amalgamation of eye-popping martial arts and thrilling detective story. On a routine courier mission, the prestigious Chin Hu Chief is murdered by four mysterious monks. When all evidence points to Ching Hua (Liu Yu-po), his friend Lei Hsin (Derek Yee) is determined to clear his name by barging in the Shaolin Temple thrice and entering into an intricate web of deception! The film is filled with jaw-dropping sequences including the “Twelve Vajrayana Array” and “Stool Array” which are lauded for their insane complexity and lightning speed.

HOLY FLAME OF THE MARTIAL WORLD (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Cantonese & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 90 min.)

This internationally popular tale of a brother and sister seeking vengeance for the death of their parents through the mythical yin/yang Holy Flame technique is an eye-popping epic. Phillip Kwok, famous as the star of Chang Cheh’s internationally famous Venoms film series, both co-stars and choreographs this impressive tale – leading to a vaunted “action director” career with the cult classic Brotherhood Of The Wolf to his credit.

OPIUM AND THE KUNG-FU MASTER (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1) / Cantonese & English Dub DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 90 min.)

Tong Kai is considered one of the greatest kung fu choreographers ever, but he directed only three movies of his own. This, his last, is not only his greatest but one of the greatest ever, as it masterfully portrays the leader of the Ten Kwangtung Tigers as he falls victim to drug addiction. The tragedies and drama that ensue are as stunning as the kung fu, which was created by a superlative team of six martial artists. A legitimate masterpiece, this film is one of the finest, most affecting martial arts movies the Shaw Brothers ever produced.