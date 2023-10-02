Home4k Blu-rayOliver Stone's JFK releasing in 4k UHD Collector's Edition
Oliver Stone’s JFK releasing in 4k UHD Collector’s Edition

JFK (1991) 4k UHD 4-Disc Collector's Edition
Oliver Stone’s award-winning political thriller JFK (1991) starring Kevin Costner is finally releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 4-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studio’s “Shout Select” label arrives on December 19, 2023.

The edition includes both the 188-minute Theatrical Cut and extended 206-minute Director’s Cut of the movie.

On 4k Blu-ray, JFK is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio (HDR spec not confirmed). English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 (not confirmed).

Bonus materials coming soon.

The 4-disc Collector's Edition of JFK carries an MSRP of $64.98.

Byline: He’s a District Attorney. He will risk his life, the lives of his family, everything he holds dear for the one thing he holds sacred… the truth.

JFK (1991) was directed by Oliver Stone and distributed by Warner Bros., earning $205M at the box office on a $40M budget. The film was nominated for a total of eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, winning two Oscars including Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

