Pre-orders up for Gran Turismo on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Gran Turismo (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Pre-orders are available for the home media release of Gran Turismo (2023) starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe. The film will be available in disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD. Gran Turismo will also release in digital formats including 4k UHD 9216p) and HD (1080p).

The artwork has already been revealed for the physical media formats. The 4k Blu-ray is offered in a combo edition with UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. The Blu-ray combo does not have a second disc but does include a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray Gran Turismo is list priced $49.99 (4k UHD), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD). Pre-orders of the movie in Digital HD/UHD are $24.99.

Disc specs, bonus materials, and release dates pending.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.