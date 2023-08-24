Home4k Blu-rayTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Digital & DVD

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem premiered in theaters in the US on August 2nd and will release in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray (as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook), DVD, and Digital. (Release dates pending.)

The packaging from Paramount Home Media Distribution has already been revealed, and pre-orders are available. Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via paramountmovies.com.

Synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

4k Blu-ray

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital

4k UHD SteelBook

Blu-ray

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) Blu-ray

Digital

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

DVD

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) DVD

