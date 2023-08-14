Red Dragon Has Been Restored In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Universal Pictures’ Red Dragon (2002) has been restored from a 4k scan of the original 35mm negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber includes a 4k Blu-ray and a 1080p Blu-ray with the remastered version of the film.
The 4k presentation of Red Dragon features Dolby Vision HDR for expanded color depth. The English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.
Bonus materials on the 4k Blu-ray include audio commentary as well as an isolated score with audio commentary. The 1080p Blu-ray includes legacy bonus materials such as featurettes, a documentary, deleted, alternative, and extended scenes, trailer and more.
The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Red Dragon arriving October 24, 2023, is listed at $39.95. Buy on Amazon
2-Disc Edition Features
DISC 1 (4KUHD):
• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
• Audio Commentary by Director Brett Ratner and Screenwriter Ted Tally
• Isolated Score with Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman
• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Stereo
• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc
• Optional English Subtitles
DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):
• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
• Audio Commentary by Director Brett Ratner and Screenwriter Ted Tally
• Isolated Score with Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman
• The Making of Red Dragon: Featurette (14:19)
• A Director’s Journey: Documentary (39:27)
• Visual Effects: Featurette (4:26)
• Screen and Film Tests: Featurette (11:43)
• Anthony Hopkins – Lecter and I: Featurette (4:25)
• The Burning Wheelchair: Featurette (4:01)
• The Leeds’ House Crime Scene: Featurette (3:38)
• Makeup Application: Featurette (0:45)
• Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer – Hosted by John Douglas: Featurette (8:16)
• 7 Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Ratner, Tally and Editor Mark Helfrich (5:23)
• 4 Alternate Scenes with Optional Commentary by Ratner, Tally and Helfrich (4:34)
• 3 Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary by Ratner, Tally and Helfrich (2:28)
• Storyboard to Final Film Comparison (8:38)
• Brett Ratner’s Student Film (3:37)
• Theatrical Trailer
• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Stereo
• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
• Optional English Subtitles
Synopsis
Before the Silence, there was the Dragon! Screen legend Anthony Hopkins (Nixon) reprises his iconic role as the infamous Dr. Hannibal Lecter in this thrilling prequel to The Silence of the Lambs. After capturing Dr. Lecter, FBI agent Will Graham (Edward Norton, The Score) retires—only to be called back to active duty to hunt down an elusive killer, “The Tooth Fairy” (Ralph Fiennes, In Bruges). To stop the brutal murders from continuing, Graham must first let Lecter inside his head. Prepare to be disturbed as Graham confronts the brilliantly sinister Lecter in Red Dragon, the electrifying, critically acclaimed movie based on the classic bestseller by Thomas Harris (Hannibal). Deliciously directed by Brett Ratner (Rush Hour) and flavored with a seasoned cast including Harvey Keitel (Bad Lieutenant), Emily Watson (Punch-Drunk Love), Mary-Louise Parker (Fried Green Tomatoes) and Philip Seymour Hoffman (Capote).