Stephen King’s The Mist (2007) upgraded to 4k in this 4-disc Collector’s Edition from Lionsgate

The Mist (2007) 4k Blu-ray 4-Disc Collector's Edition

Stephen King’s The Mist (2007) directed and co-written by Frank Darabont has been upgraded to 4k and will release in this 4-disc collector’s edition from Lionsgate.

The edition 4-disc edition arrives October 3 and includes 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of the remastered film.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Mist is presented in 2160p (upscaled) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The 4k disc features High Dynamic Range in Dolby Vision and HDR10.

English audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 as well as French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus materials coming soon.

The Mist (2007) 4k Blu-ray 4-Disc Collector’s Edition is priced $34.99. Amazon

