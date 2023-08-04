Witness (1985) starring Harrison Ford restored in 4k for release in this Limited Edition Ultra HD Blu-ray

Witness (1985) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Witness (1985) starring Harrison Ford has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray Limited Editions from Arrow Video.

The Limited Edition includes a reversible sleeve, 60-page perfect bound booklet, fold-out double-sided poster, and six double-sided collector’s postcards.

On 4k Blu-ray, Witness is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in original lossless 2.0 stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Witness (1985) carries an MSRP of $49.95 (Blu-ray) and $59.95 (4k Blu-ray).

Limited Edition Contents

Brand new audio commentary by film historian Jarret Gahan

Brand new video interview with cinematographer John Seale

Brand new visual essay on the film’s performances by film journalist Staci Layne Wilson

Vintage 1985 interview in which Harrison Ford discusses Witness with critic Bobbie Wygant

Between Two Worlds – five-part archival documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Peter Weir, John Seale, producer Edward S. Feldman, and actors Lukas Haas, Patti LuPone and Viggo Mortensen

A Conversation with Peter Weir – archival interview with the film’s director

Two vintage EPK featurettes

Deleted scene from the network TV version of the film

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Limited edition 60-page perfect bound booklet illustrated by Tommy Pocket, featuring new writing on the film by Dennis Capicik, Martyn Conterio, John Harrison and Amanda Reyes

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Six double-sided collector’s postcards

Synopsis: When a young Amish boy inadvertently witnesses a brutal murder while en route to Philadelphia with his recently widowed mother, Rachel (McGillis), Detective John Book (Ford) is assigned to the case. With the perpetrators desperate to silence the sole witness, Book and his two wards are forced to hide out in the heart of the Amish community. As passions between Book and Rachel ignite, the killers close in, culminating in a dramatic, life-and-death clash of cultures that will change the lives of those involved forever.