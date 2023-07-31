Barbie is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Barbie (2023) pre-order on Amazon

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie (2023) is up for pre-order in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD.

The Blu-ray Disc editions each include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. Disc specs and bonus features are TBD.

Pre-order prices on Amazon are currently $24.99 (Digital), $24.96 (Blu-ray), $39.96 (4k Blu-ray, and $19.96 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Barbie has made $780 million at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written Noah Baumbach, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.