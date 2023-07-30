George Lucas’ American Graffiti Celebrates 50 Years With a 4K Upgrade

American Graffiti (1973) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

George Lucas’ classic coming-of-age film American Graffiti has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of its theatrical premiere in 1973.

The 2-disc combo edition arriving Nov. 7, 2023, from Universal/SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k UHD where available).

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, American Graffiti is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range (4k Blu-ray) and Dolby Vision (Digital TBD).

The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, English and Japanese DTS Digital Surround 2.0, and Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Japanese in DTS Digital Surround 2.0 mono.

Subtitles for the main film are provided in English SDH and multiple languages.

The 4k Blu-ray edition of American Graffiti is priced $29.98 US. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features (BD)