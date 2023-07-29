The Others (2001) starring Nicole Kidman restored in 4k

The Others (2001) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Others (2001) starring Nicole Kidman has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray and single-disc Blu-ray editions arrive on October 24, 2023.

Bonus features on the 1080p Blu-rays include seven deleted scenes, archival programs about the film’s production, a new conversation between Director Alejandro Amenábar and film critic Pau Gómez,

On 4k Blu-ray, The Others is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The total run time of the film is 104 minutes. English subtitles are provided for the deaf and hard of hearing. Audio specs coming soon.

The Others (2001) on 4k Blu-ray has a list price of $49.95 while the Blu-ray is list priced $39.99. See on Amazon

Special Features

Audio commentary featuring Director Alejandro Amenábar

New conversation between Amenábar and film critic Pau Gómez

New making-of program featuring Amenábar, actors Nicole Kidman and Christopher Eccleston, and producer Fernando Bovaira

Archival programs about the film’s production, costume design, soundtrack, and visual effects, featuring interviews and footage recorded on the set

Audition footage of actors Alakina Mann and James Bentley and photography from the “Book of the Dead”

Seven deleted scenes

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by scholar Philip Horne

Synopsis: A remote manor; hushed, candlelit atmosphere; and shivery, supernatural menace. With his first English-language feature, Chilean Spanish writer-director-composer Alejandro Amenábar resurrected the classic gothic chiller to create a ghost story of uncommon emotional resonance. Nicole Kidman stars as a World War II–era mother whose imperiousness masks a terrifying pain, as she keeps her light-sensitive children enshrouded in darkness on her country estate. The arrival of three new servants punctures her insular world—and seems to disturb the balance between the living and the dead. With each stunning twist and turn, Amenábar immerses us more deeply in a realm haunted not only by spirits but also by guilt, trauma, and repression.