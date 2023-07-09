Home4k Blu-rayElizabeth (1998) starring Cate Blanchett has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Elizabeth (1998) starring Cate Blanchett has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD

0
Elizabeth (1998) 4k Blu-ray

Elizabeth (1998) starring Cate Blanchett has been upgraded to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Universal arrives August 22, 2023, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Shekhar Kapur film that was written by Michael Hirst.

On 4k Blu-ray, is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with multiple languages provided in subtitles.

Pre-orders of the Elizabeth 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-rayDigital combo edition are $27.98 on Amazon.

Description: Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush and Richard Attenborough lead a distinguished cast in Elizabeth the critically acclaimed epic of the queen’s turbulent and treacherous rise to power. Before the Golden Age, Elizabeth was a passionate and naive girl who came to reign over a land divided by bloody turmoil. Amid palace intrigue and attempted assassinations, the young queen is forced to become a cunning strategist while weighing the counsel of her mysterious advisors, thwarting her devious rivals and denying her own desires for the good of her country.

Previous articleNew Blu-ray/4k Releases: Beau Is Afraid, Scream VI, Sisu, Mission: Impossible 4k SteelBooks, & more!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Elizabeth (1998) starring Cate Blanchett has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD

0
Elizabeth (1998) 4k Blu-ray

Elizabeth (1998) starring Cate Blanchett has been upgraded to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Universal arrives August 22, 2023, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Shekhar Kapur film that was written by Michael Hirst.

On 4k Blu-ray, is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with multiple languages provided in subtitles.

Pre-orders of the Elizabeth 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-rayDigital combo edition are $27.98 on Amazon.

Description: Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush and Richard Attenborough lead a distinguished cast in Elizabeth the critically acclaimed epic of the queen’s turbulent and treacherous rise to power. Before the Golden Age, Elizabeth was a passionate and naive girl who came to reign over a land divided by bloody turmoil. Amid palace intrigue and attempted assassinations, the young queen is forced to become a cunning strategist while weighing the counsel of her mysterious advisors, thwarting her devious rivals and denying her own desires for the good of her country.

Previous articleNew Blu-ray/4k Releases: Beau Is Afraid, Scream VI, Sisu, Mission: Impossible 4k SteelBooks, & more!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved