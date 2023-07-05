Home4k Blu-rayOliver Stone's Natural Born Killers (1994) Upgraded To 4k UHD
Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers (1994) Upgraded To 4k UHD

Natural Born Killers (1994) 4k Blu-ray Collector's Edition

Shout! Factory is issuing a 4k UHD upgrade of Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers (1994) on September 26, 2023. The 2-disc Collector’s Edition is part of the Shout Select series and includes both 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray discs.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Natural Born Killers is presented in 2160p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio (original 1.85:1). The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (previous Blu-ray editions offered Dolby TrueHD 5.1).

Natural Born Killers was directed by Oliver Stone and stars Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr., Tommy Lee Jones, and Tom Sizemore. The film grossed $110 million at the box office on a $34 million budget.

Natural Born Killers (1994) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector's Edition has a list price of $39.98 US.

