Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow (1999) has been upgraded to 4k UHD with Dolby Atmos

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Tim Burton’s gothic supernatural film Sleepy Hollow (1999) starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives Sept. 5, 2023, in a standard plastic case edition with slipcover and Limited Edition SteelBook.

The combo editions include copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital UHD (via a redeemable code) – in 4k UHD where available.

On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Sleepy Hollow is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 (HDR formats TBD). The soundtrack has been upgraded to Dolby Atmos from a previous Dolby Digital 5.1 mix.

The standard edition of Sleepy Hollow on 4k Blu-ray is priced $22.99 while the Limited Edition SteelBook is $30.99. Pre-order on Amazon: Standard Edition | SteelBook Edition