Paramount Celebrates the 70th Anniversary of Roman Holiday with a remaster on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Roman Holiday (1953) 70th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

Paramount Pictures will celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the classic film Roman Holiday (1953) with an Ultra HD Blu-ray release on August 15, 2023. The 2-disc edition presents the remastered movie on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (via a redeemable code).

On 4k Blu-ray, Roman Holiday is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 at 1.37:1 aspect ratio. English audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 2.0 Mono. (More disc specs to come.)

Roman Holiday 70th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $25.99 on Amazon.

Description: For the first time ever on 4K, ROMAN HOLIDAY features a legendary, Oscar-winning performance from Audrey Hepburn (in her first starring role). It’s the story of a modern-day princess who, rebelling against royal obligations, explores Rome on her own. She soon meets an American newspaperman (Gregory Peck) who pretends ignorance of her true identity, in the hopes of obtaining an exclusive story. Naturally, his plan falters as they inevitably fall in love. Featuring Eddie Albert as a carefree cameraman pal, a classic Dalton Trumbo screenplay, expert direction from William Wyler, and featuring Edith Head’s Oscar-winning costumes, it’s a timeless romantic comedy considered to be one of the greatest films from the Golden Age of Hollywood.