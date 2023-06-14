Deal Alert: Transformers 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Collection Drops To $106 (List: $153.99)

The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

The Transformers 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Collection has dropped to $106.26 on Amazon! The just-released boxed set was priced $134 (List: $153.99) when it hit stores on May 30, 2023, but is now an even lower price.

The 12-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all six films on both UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in SteelBook cases each with unique artwork (see below). The SteelBooks are collected in one fold-out slipcase with magnetic closure. A collectible decal is included.

See an unboxing and review or jump over to Amazon to grab this Limited Edition boxed set while supplies last.

TRANSFORMERS 6-Movie SteelBook Collection Details:

TRANSFORMERS

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Commentary by director Michael Bay

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Our World

Their War

More Than Meets The Eye

TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen

A Day with Bay: Tokyo

25 Years of TRANSFORMERS

NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub

Deconstructing Visual Bayhem

Deleted/Alternate Scenes

The AllSpark Experiment

Giant Effing Movie

Linkin Park – New Divide

The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon

Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now

Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences

The Art of Cybertron

The Dark of the Moon Archive

The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Bay on Action

Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie

A Spark of Design

T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie

Trailers

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Merging Mythologies

Climbing the Ranks

The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK

Motors and Magic

Alien Landscape: Cybertron

One More Giant Effin’ Movie

BUMBLEBEE

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

Feature Film

Sector 7 Archive

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron

Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen