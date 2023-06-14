Deal Alert: Transformers 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Collection Drops To $106 (List: $153.99)

The Transformers 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Collection has dropped to $106.26 on Amazon! The just-released boxed set was priced $134 (List: $153.99) when it hit stores on May 30, 2023, but is now an even lower price.
The 12-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all six films on both UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in SteelBook cases each with unique artwork (see below). The SteelBooks are collected in one fold-out slipcase with magnetic closure. A collectible decal is included.
See an unboxing and review or jump over to Amazon to grab this Limited Edition boxed set while supplies last.
TRANSFORMERS 6-Movie SteelBook Collection Details:
TRANSFORMERS
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
- Commentary by director Michael Bay
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Our World
- Their War
- More Than Meets The Eye
TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
- Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen
- A Day with Bay: Tokyo
- 25 Years of TRANSFORMERS
- NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub
- Deconstructing Visual Bayhem
- Deleted/Alternate Scenes
- The AllSpark Experiment
- Giant Effing Movie
- Linkin Park – New Divide
- The Matrix of Marketing
TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon
- Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now
- Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences
- The Art of Cybertron
- The Dark of the Moon Archive
- The Matrix of Marketing
TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Bay on Action
- Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION
- Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie
- A Spark of Design
- T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie
- Trailers
TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Merging Mythologies
- Climbing the Ranks
- The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK
- Motors and Magic
- Alien Landscape: Cybertron
- One More Giant Effin’ Movie
BUMBLEBEE
Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD
- Feature Film
Disc 2 – Blu-ray
- Feature Film
- Sector 7 Archive
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron
- Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen